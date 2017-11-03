Former Cowboys linebacker, Phoenix-area resident, accused of stabbing wife to death in Utah

A former Cowboys linebacker and Phoenix-area resident is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Utah.

The Summit County Attorney's Office said Friday that Anthony McClanahan was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his wife, 28-year-old Keri McClanahan.

Keri “KC” McClanahan was found dead in the early morning hours of November 2, 2017, at the Park Regency condominiums in Park City, Utah. Police say the apparent cause of death was knife wounds to her throat.

Anthony McClanahan is a former linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, and is an Arizona resident. He has a young son with the victim.

He was first arrested in October for allegedly kidnapping his son.

Authorities say the 46-year-old took his 8-year-old son from an Arizona school on Oct. 3 without the mother's permission, then traveled through Nevada and Utah.

He was apprehended in Utah on Oct. 12 and gave his son back. He bonded out of jail a week later.

Just a few months ago, McClanahan and his wife traveled to Houston to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

[RELATED: Valley resident and former NFL player in Houston, dispersing aid]

"My wife and I left Arizona nine days ago," said McClanahan at the time. "We came here, only thinking we were going to be here for two, because our friend's house was submerged underwater."

He even started a Go Fund Me page for hurricane relief.

McClanahan's case is set to be reviewed by the Summit County Attorney’s Office early next week.

He is being held without bail, and it's unknown if he has an attorney.

McClanahan was a linebacker at Washington State from 1991-1993.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.