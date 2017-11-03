YCSO: Bagdad man dies in ATV collision

Map indicating location of Bagdad in relation to U.S. Route 93 in Arizona. (Source: Google Maps)

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to East Park Drive in Bagdad Thursday morning for an apparent fatal all-terrain vehicle collision.

Authorities arrived to the scene, 2.5 miles east of Lindahl Road, just before 11 a.m. and found 56-year-old Daniel Fern deceased. Fern’s 2015 Yamaha sand rail struck several rocks, causing the sand rail to tip onto its side, pinning Fern under the vehicle.

Several people who came across the crash remained on scene. One of the people told deputies that she had turned the sand rail off and found Fern with no signs of life.

Another person noted that they had encountered Fern about an hour earlier on the road, and that he was apparently sleeping in the vehicle. They had a brief exchange of words, and confirmed that Fern was OK.

There were no witnesses to the collision. Bagdad Fire Department personnel arrived on scene, and confirmed that Fern was deceased. There were no signs of alcohol involved on scene.

The body was released to the medical examiner who will determine the cause and manner of death.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website at www.ycsoaz.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.