Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurantPosted: Updated:
Phoenix PD: Both drivers impaired in crash that killed 14-year-old girl
A 14-year-old girl was killed in a car accident in Phoenix Thursday afternoon, and police say a red light violation is to blame.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
Woman suspected of hitting, killing Ahwatukee jogger arrested
One woman was killed early Thursday morning after a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Ahwatukee, police say. The driver has been arrested for manslaughter.More >
Sky Harbor employee: Bed bug problem more widespread than people think
Sky Harbor Airport officials confirmed this week that three benches were removed from the concourse at Terminal 4 because of bed bugs.More >
Bed bugs found in benches at Sky Harbor Airport
Bed bugs have been found in several benches at Sky Harbor Airport. According to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, three padded benches located in the pre-security area in Terminal 4 were removed overnight due to bed bugs.More >
Cops: Man shoots self in penis while robbing hot dog stand
A 19-year-old man reportedly shot himself in the groin while robbing a hot dog stand.More >
PD: Phoenix man faces child abuse charge for spanking boy 46 times
Police said a Phoenix man spanked his 2-year-old son dozens of times and is now facing legal trouble for it.More >
Tyrese Gibson threatens to quit 'Fast and Furious'
Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson has been sharing quite a bit on social media these days. Gibsonis apparently involved in a beef with "Fast and Furious" franchise costar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.More >
Artistic expression or a feuding neighborhood? Rainbow home stirs mixed emotion
One Peoria man transformed his home into something very unconventional, and not all of his neighbors are embracing the look.More >
Docs: Phoenix man accidentally shoots friend, likely paralyzing him
Police documents say a Phoenix man accidentally shot his friend, severing his spinal cord and likely paralyzing him from the waist down.More >
Former Cowboys linebacker, Phoenix-area resident, accused of stabbing wife to death in Utah
A former Cowboys linebacker and Phoenix-area resident is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Utah.More >
Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant
He used to be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Now, accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is out of work -- and hanging out in Arizona where he's reportedly been in rehab.More >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Who's coaching your kids?
We warn our children about strangers, but are we doing enough as parents to protect them? We found one of the biggest youth sports leagues in Arizona isn't running background checks. 3TV looks at who is coaching your kids -- Tuesday at 9 p.m.More >
Despite federal approval, AZ researcher faces roadblocks with cannabis study
A Valley doctor says politics are blocking science. She is conducting the first FDA-approved study of the effects of marijuana on veterans with PTSD. Well into the trial, she is still facing roadblocks.More >
Video: Gas station pump catches fire
Pumping gas is a mundane task that we all have to do, but it’s important to remember that even when at the pump, we need to be aware of possible dangers.More >
14-year-old girl killed in crash; red light violation may be to blame
A 14-year-old girl was killed in a car accident in Phoenix Thursday afternoon, and a red light violation might be to blame.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 3 p.m. near Tatum Boulevard and Cave Creek Road.More >
Woman hit by car on popular trail in Ahwatukee
One woman was killed early Thursday morning after a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Ahwatukee, police say. The driver has been arrested for manslaughter. (November 2, 2017)More >
Sky Harbor employee: Bed bug problem more widespread than people think
Sky Harbor Airport officials confirmed this week that three benches were removed from the concourse at Terminal 4 because of bed bugs. (November 2, 2017)More >
Artistic expression or a feuding neighborhood? Rainbow home stirs mixed emotion
One Peoria man transformed his home into something very unconventional, and not all of his neighbors are embracing the look. (November 2, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Shannon Scott's initial court appearance
Shannon Scott faced a judge Thursday. Police say a female jogger was killed after being hit by Scott's vehicle in Ahwatukee. (Thursday, November 3, 2017) STORY: http://bit.ly/2gZCodI
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Aaron Larson
Police documents say a Phoenix man accidentally shot his friend, severing his spinal cord and likely paralyzing him from the waist down.More >
