Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spotted in disguise at Phoenix restaurant

He used to be one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Now, accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is out of work -- and hanging out in Arizona where he's reportedly been in rehab.

On Thursday night, the disgraced Hollywood mogul was spotted at the Chestnut restaurant on Camelback Road and 44th Street in Phoenix.

Diner Allison Schoen was surprised to hear Weinstein had stopped by, but would have had no interest sitting next to him.

"Maybe if I was allowed to punch him in the face, that would be cool," said Schoen.

Kirsten Steele is the owner of the Chestnut Restaurant.

Steele said that when Weinstein came in around 7:30 p.m. with another patron, he asked for a private room then ordered soup and some coffee.

None of the staff members seemed to recognize him.

A photo provided by TMZ appeared to show Weinstein wearing a blond wig, orange make-up and a baseball hat.

"You go ask them what they like, provide them with what they order and leave them to enjoy, and have their own space," said Steele. "That's what we did."

The restaurant owner said it wasn't until another customer walked out and started taking pictures of Weinstein through a window that they learned who their infamous guest was.

Weinstein appears to have left a good tip.

"I think it was fairly generous," said Steele. "I think he was a good tipper."

