Unseasonably warm weather delays Snowbowl opening

Officials with Arizona Snowbowl have announced a delay in opening of the ski area because of the unseasonably warm weather.

The previously scheduled opening date, Nov. 10, would have been the earliest opening day the resort had seen in its 79 years of operation.

Snowbowl officials announced it is targeting Friday, Nov. 17 as its opening day.

The ski area began its snowmaking effort back in September to try to get a jump on the snowmaking efforts.

[RELATED: Arizona Snowbowl is the first to start snowmaking in the country]

Arizona Snowbowl general manager, J.R. Murry said, “As nightly temperatures have remained above freezing, our snowmaking crews have had difficulty in producing enough snow to open, and we have made the decision to delay our November 10 opening.” Murry added, "If we are not able to open on Nov. 17, Snowbowl will open as soon as possible.”

Last year, the ski season was also pushed back a bit because of warm weather.

[RELATED: Warm weather prompts Arizona Snowbowl to delay opening day]

The ski area is adding a new chairlift this year, the third in so many years.

A new quad chairlift with loading conveyor will open, replacing the old Hart Prairie double chairlift. Last season, Arizona’s first high-speed six-person lift debuted, which provides access to more than 80 percent of the ski area with the top terminal at 10,900 feet in elevation.

Founded in 1938, Arizona Snowbowl is one of the oldest continually operating ski areas in the country.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.