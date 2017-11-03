Rogue wave blamed for death of Scottsdale woman and her twin sister in Mexico

By: The Associated Press

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) --Relatives say 67-year-old twins from Texas and Arizona drowned when a rogue wave swept them from a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Authorities say Barbara Jo Thomas of McKinney and Beverly Ann Skripsky of Scottsdale, Arizona, died in the Oct. 22 accident.

Steve Thomas says his wife and her sister went for a walk on the beach, but never returned. Thomas and other relatives on the family vacation alerted coastal authorities and began searching for the twins. Their bodies were found in the water.

Thomas says he wasn't aware rogue waves were a danger in the area.

A U.S.-issued travel warning says visitors to Mexico should be aware of dangerous wave conditions in coastal areas of Baja California Sur, with the threat of strong currents, riptides and rogue waves.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.