Topgolf breaks ground in Glendale for new location

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers with other groundbreakers at the new Topgolf location construction site.(Source: Topgolf/ Ben & Kelly photography)

Sneak peek images of the design and layout of the new Topgolf venue. (Source: Topgolf/ Ben & Kelly photography)

Groundbreakers teeing-off on the construction site of the newsest Topgolf addition to the Valley. (Source: Topgolf/ Ben & Kelly photography)

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers speaking on the addition of Topgolf in the Glendale community. (Source: Topgolf/ Ben & Kelly photography)

The newest addition to the Arizona Topgolf locations broke ground in Glendale this week, and is scheduled to open in late 2018.

This new Topgolf is described as the “first design of its kind,” introducing a new outdoor patio, a roof-top terrace, and expansions on private event space.

There will also be a two-story bar, the characteristic tiered tee-off decks, and a variety of activities, from gaming to dining. The new location will offer 500 full and part time jobs to the Glendale area.

Glendale’s Mayor Jerry Weiers attended the groundbreaking and spoke on the economic impact that the new Topgolf will have in the West Valley.

Mayor Weiers was also one of the first to make an official tee-off on the construction site.

Topgolf has locations in Scottsdale and Gilbert, and a new venue opening soon in Tucson, Arizona.

You can find more information about Topgolf on their website at topgolf.com.

