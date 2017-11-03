No injuries in Phoenix apartment fire

No injuries were reported after Phoenix fire crews battled a large apartment fire Friday morning.

According to Phoenix FD, crews arrived just before 11:30 a.m. and found fire coming from all three first-floor windows of an apartment complex near 11th Avenue and Camelback Road. The fire started out as a stove fire but quickly consumed the first floor apartment and started to extend into the second floor apartment.

Phoenix fire said the residents from both apartments were able to safely evacuate on their own.

The size of the building and the extent of the fire when crews arrived on scene caused the fire to be upgraded to a first-alarm fire, which means it includes over 50 firefighters.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

