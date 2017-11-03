AG: Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Arizona mosque burglaries

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for the man it says burglarized two mosques earlier this year.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich made the announcement Friday, saying the suspect, Andrew Charles Chambers, could be using a variety of aliases.

Martin Andrew

Flint Frank

Andy Chambers

Flint Franks

Steven Franks

Andrew Ghambers

Flint O'Neil

At this point, investigators have no idea where Chambers might be and are asking for the public’s assistance to locate him.

Investigators believe Chambers broke into Masjid Bilal Rabah Mosque in Maricopa on Thursday, March 30 and stole a donation box. They also believe he broke into the Islamic Center of the East Valley in Chandler that same day and took the cash from two donation boxes. The two mosques are about 35 minutes apart.

“Surveillance videos of the break-ins were obtained from both mosques,” according to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. “Detectives with the City of Maricopa Police Department and the Chandler Police Department reviewed the surveillance footage and were able to identify Chambers as the alleged perpetrator of the burglaries.”

Chambers faces a slew of felony burglary charges, as well as two counts of aggravated criminal damage.

The AG’s office said Chambers is wanted in Alabama and Virginia in connection with similar crimes.

If you know Chambers or know where he might be, contact AG’s office at 602-542-5025. (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

