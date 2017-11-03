Tempe PD: Suspect steals car, rams into unmarked police vehicles

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Tempe Police Department) (Source: Tempe Police Department)
(Source: Tempe Police Department) (Source: Tempe Police Department)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Tempe police arrested a man Thursday night after they say he crashed a stolen car into two unmarked police vehicles.

According to Tempe police, officers were responding to a call about a vehicle that had just been stolen.

Two unmarked police vehicles were able to locate the stolen vehicle near Wesleyan Drive and Rural Road.

Police say that as the unmarked police vehicles approached the stolen vehicle, the driver rammed the two police vehicles as well as another car that was in the area. 

Tempe PD said there were minor damages to the vehicles and minor injuries to the person who was driving in the area. 

Police arrested the adult male suspect. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.