Tempe PD: Suspect steals car, rams into unmarked police vehicles

Tempe police arrested a man Thursday night after they say he crashed a stolen car into two unmarked police vehicles.

According to Tempe police, officers were responding to a call about a vehicle that had just been stolen.

Two unmarked police vehicles were able to locate the stolen vehicle near Wesleyan Drive and Rural Road.

Police say that as the unmarked police vehicles approached the stolen vehicle, the driver rammed the two police vehicles as well as another car that was in the area.

Tempe PD said there were minor damages to the vehicles and minor injuries to the person who was driving in the area.

Police arrested the adult male suspect.

Street closure for Northbound Rural Rd from Alameda to Loyola Dr as we investigate a stolen vehicle incident. Suspect is in custody pic.twitter.com/U1TufTIEme — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) November 3, 2017

