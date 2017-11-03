Friday, November 3

Field Trip Friday: Roosevelt Row

Roosevelt Row: Fall Festival

The Arizona Fall Festival at Hance Park on Saturday, November 4, will feature the best of Arizona, including some favorites from Roosevelt Row. The Arizona Fall Fest is a free and family-friendly celebration of everything local to Arizona. The festival features food from many of Arizona's finest restaurants, a beer & wine garden, booths for local merchants and live entertainment.

13th Annual Arizona Fall Festival (formerly known as the Certified Local Fall Festival)

Saturday, November 4, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix (Near Moreland Street between 1st and 3rd Streets).

Cost: Free to attend. Tickets for food sampling and activities will be available for purchase. Vendors will be selling products and services.

For more information: https://localfirstaz.com/fall-festival

Roosevelt Row: The Nash brings jazz to the block

Jazz in Phoenix has taken off, with Phoenix being named one of four cities in the United States recognized as a "Jazz Hub." This is due in large part to the jazz artists coming to perform here downtown on Roosevelt Row at The Nash and the education and training they provide for young jazz musicians.

For more information: www.TheNash.org

The Nash

110 E Roosevelt St

Phoenix, Arizona 85004

Phone: (602) 795-0464

Roosevelt Row: PSA Art Awakenings

Art Awakenings and Warehouse are statewide programs with PSA Behavioral Health Agency that serves children, adults and families. There are 5 galleries across Arizona. Exciting news for PSA Youth and Adult intake agencies in Phoenix and Gilbert.

1 in 4 people is affected by a behavioral illness. Art Awakenings mission is empowerment and recovery through creativity.

Art Awakenings is a nationally recognized program that uses the creative arts to fuel empowerment and recovery in the community. Promotes recovery through the arts via Pre-Job training where they can gain skills to market their artwork and developing creative ways to manage symptoms in order to integrate into the community.

For more information on PSA Art Awakenings visit: www.artawakenings.org

For more information on PSA Behavioral Health Agency: www.azpsa.org

PSA Warehouse 1005 Studio

1005 N 1st Street Phoenix, AZ 85004

Website: http://www.artawakenings.org/studios/warehouse-1005

Phone: (602) 258-1481

Roosevelt Row: Antique Sugar

Antique Sugar is a vintage clothing store carrying women's and men's fashion from several eras.

For more information: http://antiquesugar.wixsite.com/antique-sugar

Antique Sugar Vintage Clothing

801 N. 2nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

(602) 277-5765

Roosevelt Row: El Norteno

El Norteno is a popular Mexican comfort food restaurant with counter-serve stand and outdoor seating.

Unfussy Mexican comfort food dished up at a bare-bones, counter-serve stand with outdoor seating.

Small, family owned

Reviews say huge meals for cheap

For more information: www.elnortenoaz.com

El Norteno

1002 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Hours: Open today 7:30AM-10PM

Phone: (602) 254-4629

Roosevelt Row: Micro-restaurant with major flavor

The Dressing Room sits at the end of The monOrchid building along with its sister coffee shop, be Coffee + Food + Stuff. The small box of a restaurant transforms into a buzzing new-age diner full of contemporary art and boasting an industrial design.

For more information: www.conceptuallysocial.com

Dressing Room

220 E. Roosevelt Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (602) 777-0763

Hours:

Mon-Th 11-10 (bar till 11)

Friday & Saturday 11-11 (bar till 12)

Sunday 11-10

be Coffee + Food + Stuff

214 E. Roosevelt Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (602)687-7544

Hours:

Mon-Fri -6:00a-6:00p

Saturday 6:30a-3:30p

Sunday 7:30a-5:00p

"World's Best Mariachi" performs at festival in Phoenix

On the heels of a standing-room-only inaugural show, Food City is bringing the second- annual International Mariachi Festival, filled with lively music in a festive atmosphere, to downtown Phoenix's Orpheum Theater on Saturday, Nov. 4th.

The unmistakable sounds of violins, trumpets, guitar, vihuela and guitarron will permeate the theater, as the world's best mariachi," Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan,” which is celebrating its 120th anniversary, will headline the show. Led by musical director Carlos Martinez, who replaced the late legendary musical director Pepe Martinez (who guided the group for nearly 40 years), the group and their folklore dancers will take the audience on a cultural journey through music.

In addition, festival-goers will have an opportunity to experience a special performance from the newly-assembled Mariachi Angeles de Pepe Martinez Jr.

The festival will also spotlight a show-stopping performance from famed international soloist Marisa Ronstadt, the younger cousin of famous singer Linda Ronstadt. Marisa has her own band, and her own style a mix of Mariachi, Classic Rock, Soul, R&B, and Indie Pop. Marisa recently headlined a sold-out celebration at the Ford Theatre in Hollywood of "30 Anos de Canciones de mi Padre," the historic recordings from Linda Ronstadt that brought mariachi music to mainstream America.

Food City Mariachi Festival tickets are available for purchase at https://phoenix.ticketforce.com/ starting at $40 each.

Orpheum Theatre, 203 W. Adams Street (2nd Ave. & Adams St.), Phoenix, AZ 85003

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017: doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Family Game Day Foodie: Cardinals vs 49ers

November 3rd is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate sandwiches than with sports. Heather Walker is here with some great game day grilled panini recipes you can whip up for the Cardinals and the 49ers game.

Recipes:

San Francisco 49ers Tuna Melt on Sourdough

Prep Time: 5 minutes / Cook time: 5 minutes / Servings: 1 sandwich

Ingredients:

2 large pieces of fresh sourdough bread

4 slices medium cheddar cheese

5 oz. can white Albacore tuna in water, drained and shredded

3 tbsp. mayonnaise

2 tbsp. chopped fresh celery

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

salt and pepper

Steps:

1. Heat a panini press to medium-high heat.

2. In a medium mixing bowl combine the tuna fish, 2 tbsp. mayonnaise, fresh celery and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix thoroughly until all ingredients are combined.

3. Spread the remaining mayonnaise on one side of the two pieces of bread. Place two slices of cheese onto one of the slices of bread, mayo side down. Spread the tuna mixture evenly on top of the cheese. Top the tuna mixture with the remaining two slices of cheese. Place the remaining slice of bread on top, mayo side up.

4. Place the sandwich in the panini press, close the top and press down slightly. Cook on medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes, until the tuna is warm, the cheese is melted, and the bread is golden brown. Remove from the heat, slice and serve.

Arizona Cardinals Pesto Pastrami Panini (The P3)

Prep Time: 10 minutes / Cook Time: 5 minutes / Servings: 1 Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 cups of large basil leaves (about 20 leaves)

1/2 cup flat leaf parsley leaves

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup toasted pine nuts

1 green onion, roughly chopped

juice of 1/2 lemon

1 large clove of garlic

1/2 cup olive oil

2 large slices of sourdough bread

4 oz. sliced pastrami

4-6 large slices of fresh mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp. softened butter

Steps:

1. Preheat a panini press to medium-high heat.

2. In a blender or food processor, combine the basil, parsley, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, green onion, lemon juice, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pulse for about 30 seconds and stream in the olive oil. Mix until combined.

3. Spread the butter onto one side of each of the slices of bread.

4. Spread about 2 tbsp. of the pesto onto the other side of one of the slices of bread. Top the pesto with the sliced pastrami, top with the cheese and then the other slice of bread, butter side up.

5. Place the sandwich on the panini press, cover and press down slightly. Cook on medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes, until the cheese is melted, and the bread is golden brown. Remove from the heat, slice and serve.

For more information: www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/blog

Have a blast at Bob's Bike Blast

Have a blast while making a difference at Bob's Biker Blast this weekend. Each year, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Bob Parsons hosts Bob's Biker Blast at Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale for casual bikers, bike enthusiasts and music lovers to have a "blast" while raising money for Phoenix Children's Hospital. One hundred percent of proceeds of the event, being held Sat. Nov 4th, will go to PCH. Over the last five years, Bob's Biker Blast has raised more than $1.7 million.

For more information: http://www.hdofscottsdale.com

15656 N. Hayden Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Phone: (480) 905-1903



