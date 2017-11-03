ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 3-6)

Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Nov. 3-6), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Travel Advisory (Nov. 3-6)]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Nov. 4) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 51st avenues also closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. DETOUR: Westbound I-10 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Consider alternate routes, including westbound and southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley. NOTE: Westbound I-10 also closed overnight at 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (Nov. 5-9).

Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes (left two lanes closed) near Dunlap Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 4) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system. Southbound I-17 HOV lane closed in same area. I-17 off-ramps at Northern Avenue (both directions) also closed. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching work zone.

Interstate 17 off-ramps at Greenway Road (both directions) and the northbound I-17 off-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Union Hills Drive closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 5) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system. I-17 off-ramps at Cactus Road (both directions) and the northbound I-17 off-ramp at Utopia Road closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 6). DETOUR: Please use other nearby off-ramps to exit I-17.

Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Jefferson Street and Indian School Road from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 6) for overhead sign work. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101. NOTE: Northbound I-17 also narrowed to one lane overnight in areas between Indian School Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (Nov. 5-9) for sign installation.

Northbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at 19th Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 6) for Southwest Gas pipeline project. Southbound 19th Avenue closed between the I-17 interchange and Hilton Avenue (south of I-17). The northbound I-17 frontage road will be open in the area. Southbound I-17 off-ramp will be open with access to Durango Street. Traffic using eastbound Durango Street/frontage road will not have access to southbound 19th Avenue. DETOUR: Northbound I-17 drivers who normally exit at 19th Avenue should consider other exits, including Seventh Avenue.

North- and southbound Interstate 17 frontage roads closed between Buckeye Road and Grant Street from 9 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 5) for APS and Cox Communications utility work. Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Grant Street also closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including northbound 19th Avenue or southbound 27th Avenue.

