2 men shot after attempted robbery in Phoenix, police say

Two men are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after an attempted robbery on Thursday night, according to Phoenix police. (Source: AP Photo)

Two men are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after an attempted robbery on Thursday night, according to Phoenix police.

Officers responded to the area of 25th Drive and Greenway Road just before 8 p.m. after several calls of shots being fired.

Phoenix police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said witnesses reported that a group of males were seen in the alley shooting at each other.

Officers arrived and located a 17-year-old victim with several gunshot injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.

A second victim, an 18-year-old man, was located at a nearby hospital while officers were at the scene. He was transported from the scene by someone he knew.

Fortune said investigators were advised by witnesses that this shooting resulted from an attempted robbery.

Both victims are expected to survive and the investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.