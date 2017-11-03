Weekender Program helps feed more than 600 Chandler kids each week

More than 600 Chandler Unified School District children don't have to go home hungry over the weekend thanks to the Weekender Program. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The program led by the Chandler Service Club, an all-volunteer women's organization, helps feed more than 600 kids who the schools identify the most in need.

The program works closely with Basha's Grocery Stores and the 25 schools they serve in the Chandler Unified School District.

Forty volunteers meet every Thursday to prepare the nutritious and kid-friendly food.

On Friday, the bags of food are discreetly placed in the children's backpacks and taken home to provide a weekend of healthy meals.

Studies show students with a healthy diet are more academically successful, showing increases in math and reading scores and decreases in absenteeism and behavioral problems.

