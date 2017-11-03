Pinetop-Lakeside community fighting proposed tax increase

Pinetop-Lakeside residents are fighting a proposed tax increase to repair roads within their community. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Pinetop-Lakeside residents are fighting a proposed tax increase to repair roads within their community.

Residents wanted to block the hike with a referendum but the Pinetop-Lakeside City Council said that's against the law. They claim citizens can't introduce a referendum if the law they're against supports the maintenance of a public department.

In this case, it is a half-cent sales tax increase for public roads.

When the referendum was squashed by the council, the tax was put on the agenda for another council meeting.

Mayor Stephanie Irwin said the city will begin collecting taxes in December and start road repairs.

The idea of the meeting is to discuss a petition to put the tax up for a vote.

