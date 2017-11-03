5 reasons why not observing Daylight Saving Time benefits Arizona

November has arrived which means, we are almost finished with the year 2017.

For the majority of the country, people have turned their clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time officially ended as of Sunday, November 5.

Most Arizonans do not have to worry about this since the majority of the state does not observe daylight saving time. The Najavo Reservation is the only exception.

There are some setbacks including the later start times for sports and TV cable shows.

But with the change, we will be one hour ahead of Los Angeles, two hours behind New York and at the same time as Denver.

Here are five reasons why it's a good thing Arizona doesn't observe Daylight Saving Time.

It costs money for many consumers

While many believe that the time change saves money, sometimes it is not the case. For example, when the state of Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in 2006, their electricity use rose. With the hot temperatures during the summer months, it means we will run the air conditioners daily which means a higher bill.

It means no extra sunlight during the summer months in Arizona

I don't have to tell Arizonans how brutal our summers are. But can you imagine the sun still being up at 8:30 p.m. and be in the triple digits? Yep, that’s not a good thing. Arizona did observe Daylight Saving Time in the past but has since abolished it. Back in 2015, one Arizona lawmaker introduced a bill to bring back DST to Arizona. But he later backed out of the bill.

You don't have to worry about changing clocks twice a year

Who wants to change every clock in their house twice a year? This habit is another reason why Arizona is excellent. We can brag to our friends and family who live out of state that we don’t have to do this.

More traffic accidents

With the time changes come more car crashes. According to a Sleep Journal study, traffic accidents rise after Daylight Saving Time. The same study says the change can also increase sleep deprivation and possibly alcohol consumption. They added that the behavioral adaptation anticipating the longer day on Sunday of the shift from DST in the fall leads to an increased number of accidents during the night.

Sleep schedules

With the time change, you could imagine this affects people’s sleep schedules every year. According to a recent study from the Mayo Clinic, some people suffer a condition called “seasonal affective disorder.” Officials say that the time change may disrupt a person’s body internal clock and lead to depression.

