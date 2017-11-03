PD: 1 man dead after overnight Glendale house fire

The house fire broke out near Union Hills Drive and 59th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was found dead inside a Glendale home after an overnight house fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was found dead inside a Glendale home after an overnight house fire, according to Glendale police.

The house fire broke out near Union Hills Drive and 59th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

Once the fire was under control, investigators discovered an adult man dead inside the home, said police.

The fire and death have not been ruled suspicious in nature.

The investigators are still on the scene conducting the investigation.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this deadly fire.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.