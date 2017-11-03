Police helicopter rescues father, son stranded above cliff in Mohave County

Authorities say search and rescue teams from two states and a police helicopter rescued a man and his 5-year-old son who got stranded on a dark hillside above a cliff while hiking in northwestern Arizona.

Rescue teams from Arizona's Mohave County and Utah's Washington County responded to the father's call for help and the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Kingman-based helicopter perched with one skid on the hillside to pick up the hikers before flying them to safety.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Sunday evening near Cedar Pocket.

The office says the father and son got disoriented in the dark while returning from a hike to an old plane crash site in the Virgin River Gorge area.

