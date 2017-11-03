Docs: Phoenix man accidentally shoots friend, likely paralyzing him

Police documents say a Phoenix man accidentally shot his friend, severing his spinal cord and likely paralyzing him from the waist down. (Source: MCSO)

The documents say 25-year-old Aaron Larson was at a party with several people in an apartment near 31st and Sweetwater avenues on Nov. 1.

Everyone at the party, including Larson, were drinking and four witnesses observed him with a handgun throughout the night.

The witnesses reported hearing one gunshot and observed Larson’s friend with a gunshot wound to his right side. Larson was apologetic and stated it was all his fault.

Larson told investigators he was removing the handgun from his pocket to lay down on a pull-out couch when it accidentally discharged, striking his friend of seven years in the spinal cord.

The man was transported to the hospital where medical staff say he most likely will be paralyzed from the waist down.

Larson is facing one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury. His bond was set at $10,000.

