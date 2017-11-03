Despite federal approval, AZ researcher faces roadblocks with cannabis study

A Valley doctor is conducting the first FDA-approved study of the effects of marijuana on veterans with PTSD. Well into the trial, she is still facing roadblocks, leading her to believe politics are blocking science.

"They are given a pipe and they put the flour into the pipe and smoke it," said Dr. Sue Sisley with the Scottsdale Research Institute. She is one year into her three-year control trial, studying the effectiveness of cannabis as treatment for PTSD.

"We've been struggling to get this study underway for seven years," Sisley said. "We've navigated tons of hurdles within the government at all levels."

Johns Hopkins University resigned from the trial, citing different goals and Sisley has fewer than half of the veterans she needs to participate.

"It's very difficult to try to do cannabis efficacy research in an atmosphere of prohibition," Sisley said.

She said they're getting no help from the Phoenix Veterans Affairs hospital.

"We just want them to stop blocking information that would enable veterans to even be aware that this study exists," Sisley said.

"They find it much more effective, much more mild," said David Lucier with the Arizona Veterans and Military Leadership Alliance. He said veterans tell him they just want options.

The American Legion even urged the VA secretary to support Sisley's research.

"It's not only that they want it, they need it," Lucier said. "They need different modalities, different treatments."

The Phoenix VA sent AZFamily a statement saying:

Federal law restricts VA’s ability to conduct research involving medical marijuana, or to refer Veterans to such research projects.

The researcher is free to work with veterans service organizations and state veterans officials who may not face such restrictions to identify candidates for her study.

"We have an epidemic of veteran suicide in this county and you would think the Phoenix VA hospital, rather than ignoring the study or refusing to share information, you'd think they'd be eager to cooperate," Sisley said.

They are looking for 46 more participants who have already tried medication and talk therapy.

