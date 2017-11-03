Patient battling depression Pays It Forward to crisis care manager

Emily Larsen is a survivor. She's battled depression and PTSD for years after the deaths of her mother and two brothers, and has tried to commit suicide.

"I'd want to be in bed the whole time," said Larsen. "I didn't want to go out, didn't want to see anybody. I stayed at home and did nothing."

But instead of giving up, Larsen got help at Horizon Health and Wellness in Apache Junction, where her care manager Liza Hartwig showed her that giving up on life is not the answer.

"It's rewarding for me, but it's more rewarding that they are able to function better with their family member," said Hartwig.

Larsen is convinced if it weren't for Hartwig, she wouldn't be here and would never have built up the confidence to get a part-time job and interact with people again.

Larsen was so thankful she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to her care manager, who was out of work for four months with a leg injury.

A news camera was there when Larsen surprised Hartwig at work and gave her $500.

"You are such an amazing person," Larsen said. "You've saved not only my life, but a lot of people's lives. You've helped so many people and you deserve it so much. From all of us and Channel 5 we'd like to give you $500."

 "I love what I do," said Hartwig. "I think I'm very good at it. I love helping people ."

