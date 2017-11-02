AZFamily's Scott Pasmore wins Fiesta Bowl Media Challenge

$1 Million is on the line this week in Scottsdale at the Fiesta Bowl Par 3 Challenge. Mountain Shadows Resort is hosting one of the Fiesta Bowl’s biggest events other than the game and the parade, which you can watch on AZfamily.com. The Par 3 Challenge replaces the Hole in One Competition that the Fiesta Bowl hosted for years.

"This is one of our signature events. It's a new one. We've had the Hole in one for a long time. We moved the event here, turned it into a par 3, for a nice fun event," said Mike Nealy, Fiesta Bowl executive director.

"This is one of our events to raise funds to give back to the community. That's really what we're all about. We're a charity ourselves, giving back $2.5 million this year. This year, this event will help us next year to hopefully give away even more."

AZFamily was well represented in the Media Challenge with Sean McLaughlin, Scott Pasmore and Mark McClune taking aim for their favorite charity. McLaughlin represented Be Kind People Project. Pasmore represented Playworks. McClune represented the MDA. The group roped in ArizonaSports Doug Franz, who represented the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

It was clear from the start that this group needs to spend less time in the office and more time on the golf course. McLaughlin put two on the green but also forced construction workers to scramble after hitting a ball in a room under construction. McClune couldn’t get the ball off the ground until donning a University of Texas football helmet. Franz showed promised but hit photographer E.J. Hernandez in the shoulder. Hernandez appeared to be OK but declined comment choosing to focus on his work. Pasmore captured the crown, with a shot that landed 8 feet from the pin. Pasmore won $3,000 for Playworks.

The Fiesta Bowl Par 3 Challenge runs through Friday. The Fiesta Bowl game and parade are scheduled for Dec. 31.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.