1 man killed in stabbing at Flagstaff elementary school

A knife fight at a Flagstaff elementary school ended with one man being killed.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a fight involving a knife at Killip Elementary School.

One adult male, identified as 25-year-old Ethan Watson, was stabbed and was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center. He died at the hospital.

Witnesses described the other subject involved as a Native American male wearing a white or gray hat, black hoodie and black pants. Officers canvassed the area and found a subject resembling this description.

He was later interviewed as a person of interest in this homicide. Investigators located multiple items believed to be evidence on the scene and on the route the suspect is believed to have used when he fled the scene.

The name of the person of interest is being withheld at this time.

This message was posted to parents on Facebook later in the day:

"Due to an incident that happened in front of the school at approximately 2:30 pm today, the school is on LOCKDOWN. In order to pick up your child, you will need to go to the northwest side of the school, the bus lane area. There, school personnel will assist you in picking up your child. Students will only be released to the parents or guardians of the children. The Flagstaff Police Department is currently investigating the situation."

