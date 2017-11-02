Surveillance video shows kidnapping suspect escape police pursuit

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a kidnapping suspect who led officers on a chase early Thursday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported seeing a man force a screaming woman into a truck off the side of I-17 near Table Mesa. Deputies spotted the truck near New River Road. Deputies pursued the truck and used a helicopter to track it from above.

The chase ended before 1 a.m. in a neighborhood near Union Hills and 51st Avenue when the driver ran out of gas and abandoned the truck.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 52-year-old Christopher Hoyt who was already wanted on a kidnapping warrant. Deputies tried using K-9s to track down Hoyt but were unsuccessful.

One homeowner caught the end of the pursuit on his surveillance cameras. Bob Cowles says he's provided the footage to investigators.

Deputies say they found Hoyt’s girlfriend in the truck unharmed and unwilling to press charges. MCSO says it will request charges against Hoyt anyway for running from officers. Hoyt has not been located.

