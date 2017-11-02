Phoenix PD: Both drivers impaired in crash that killed 14-year-old girl

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a car accident in Phoenix Thursday afternoon, and police say a red light violation is to blame.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 3 p.m. near Tatum Boulevard and Cave Creek Road.

Witnesses reported that an SUV and a small car had collided and that the impact caused the small silver vehicle to roll over. Police say the silver car ran the red light and that both the drivers are suspected of impairment.

There were four occupants in the silver car, and as it rolled over, one of the passengers was ejected.

The ejected passenger, a 14-year-old girl identified as Shelby Faught, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three occupants ages 21, 19 and 16 were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The SUV was occupied by a 53-year-old female and that person was also transported.

Police closed the intersection and advised drivers to seek alternate routes of travel.

The investigation is ongoing.

