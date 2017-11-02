14-year-old girl killed in crash; red light violation may be to blame

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a car accident in Phoenix Thursday afternoon, and a red light violation might be to blame.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 3 p.m. near Tatum Boulevard and Cave Creek Road.

Witnesses reported that an SUV and a small car had collided and that the impact caused the small silver vehicle to roll over.

There were four occupants in the silver car, and as it rolled over, one of the passengers was ejected.

The ejected passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three occupants were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The SUV was occupied by one person and that person was also transported.

It is believed that a red light violation could be a factor in this collision, according to Phoenix police.

Police closed the intersection and advised drivers to seek alternate routes of travel.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.