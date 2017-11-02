Coyotes rookie Clayton Keller’s fast start drawing accolades and honors

Coyotes rookie Clayton Keller’s fast start drawing accolades and honorsPosted: Updated:
-
Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
14-year-old girl killed in crash; red light violation may be to blame
A 14-year-old girl was killed in a car accident in Phoenix Thursday afternoon, and a red light violation might be to blame. The two-vehicle crash happened just before 3 p.m. near Tatum Boulevard & Cave Creek Road.More >
13-year-old boy helps save two toddlers in El Mirage
"I saw a car sitting right here and the parents were sleeping and I saw a baby jumping around crying," said Daniel Witt.More >
Cops: Man attacks wife with hatchet, then kills self with chainsaw
A 70-year-old Virginia man attacked his wife with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw, police said.More >
Bed bugs found in benches at Sky Harbor Airport
Bed bugs have been found in several benches at Sky Harbor Airport. According to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, three padded benches located in the pre-security area in Terminal 4 were removed overnight due to bed bugs.More >
Docs: Surprise driver impaired by marijuana during fatal June crash
A Surprise woman faces manslaughter charges after blood tests showed she was impaired by marijuana during a fatal June crash in Avondale, according to documents.More >
Woman suspected of hitting, killing Ahwatukee jogger arrested
One woman was killed early Thursday morning after a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Ahwatukee, police say. The driver has been arrested for manslaughter.More >
WATCH: Astros' Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend after World Series win
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.More >
PD: Phoenix man faces child abuse charge for spanking boy 46 times
Police said a Phoenix man spanked his 2-year-old son dozens of times and is now facing legal trouble for it.More >
Family: Bullying led to 11-year-old's suicide
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >
Parents rally to support Queen Creek HS students after another death
The small rally, mostly parents from all over the Valley, was in response to the recent deaths of four students.More >
Despite federal approval, AZ researcher faces roadblocks with cannabis study
A Valley doctor says politics are blocking science. She is conducting the first FDA-approved study of the effects of marijuana on veterans with PTSD. Well into the trial, she is still facing roadblocks.More >
Alert: Alarming rise in fraudulent online pet ads
We've talked about pet scams before and what you need to look out for. Now the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning, in fact, the BBB says the majority of ads claiming to have a pet for sale are scams.More >
Patient battling depression Pays It Forward to crisis care manager
Emily Larsen is a survivor. She's battled depression and PTSD for years after the deaths of her mother and two brothers, and has tried to commit suicide.More >
Sky Harbor employee: Bed bug problem more widespread than people think
Sky Harbor Airport officials confirmed this week that three benches were removed from the concourse at Terminal 4 because of bed bugs.More >
13-year-old boy helps save two toddlers in El Mirage
A teenage boy said he saw two toddlers in distress and their parents passed out in a Jeep. (Tuesday, October 31, 2017)More >
Valley residents ban together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
A group of Phoenix area women have banded together against an unlicensed contractor after they said he took their money and disappeared. (Wednesday, November 1, 2017)More >
Woman killed while jogging after car drives onto sidewalk in Ahwatukee
One woman was killed early Thursday morning after a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Ahwatukee, police say. Full story @ https://goo.gl/gbFwgk. (Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017)More >
Ahwatukee woman killed while jogging after car drives onto sidewalk
One woman was killed early Thursday morning after a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Ahwatukee, police say. Full story: http://bit.ly/2xQ1WkjMore >
Sheriff speaks out on inmates' hunger strike; defends jail food
Sheriff Paul Penzone is speaking out about a hunger strike underway in his jails.More >
Parents rally to support Queen Creek HS students after another death
The small rally outside Queen Creek High School, mostly parents from all over the Valley, was in response to the recent deaths of four students. Cameron Riddle was there. Full story @ https://goo.gl/vmuTRC. (Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017)More >
