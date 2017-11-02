MAP: Roosevelt Row Arts District

"Roosevelt Row Arts District (RoRo) is a walkable, creative district in the urban core of downtown Phoenix that is nationally known for its arts and cultural events, award-winning restaurants, galleries, boutiques and live music," according to RooseveltRow.org.

"RoRo is fostering an urban renewal with rehabilitated bungalows and new infill projects. The Arts District connects downtown Phoenix to historic neighborhoods including Garfield, Evans Churchill, F.Q. Story, Willo, Roosevelt, Historic Roosevelt and Grand Avenue."

Click here for Google map of the Roosevelt Row Arts District.

