Border patrol: 3 men found in trunk of alleged smuggler

An armed man was taken into custody after he was caught at the border with three Mexican nationals in his trunk.

Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector in Nogales apprehended the 29-year-old Tucson man at an immigration checkpoint near Amado, Arizona.

After a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor coming from the vehicle, agents began to inspect the vehicle.

They discovered the three illegal aliens when they opened the trunk.

Agents also found a loaded 9 mm pistol in the center console of the car.

Agents arrested the man for human smuggling and seized his vehicle and weapon.

As part of a campaign to discourage illegal entries within the Nogales corridor, the three men arrested will face criminal prosecution for illegal entry into the United States.

Prosecution for illegally crossing one time results in a misdemeanor charge, with multiple crossings amounting to a felony. Misdemeanor charges include a 5-year ban from entering the United States, with subsequent entries increasing it to 20 years and then a lifetime ban.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.