Floating Island & Crème Anglaise with Cognac

Floating Island



Ingredients:

9 egg whites (1 1/3 cups)

1 1/3 cups granulated sugar

1 TBSP vanilla extract



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Need 8 cup soufflé mould lightly sprayed with pan spray.

Beat the egg whites in mixing bowl on medium speed to slowly obtain soft peaks. Change speed to medium high and drizzle in extract and sugar to obtain stiff peaks.

Pour stiff egg whites into soufflé mold and bake in hot water bath in oven for about 20 minutes. Should be lightly browned on top and firm.

Remove from water bath and allow to cool.

May be prepared the day before or several hours before and stored in refrigerator covered.

Serves 8.

Crème Anglaise with Cognac

Ingredients:

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

12 egg yolks

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 TBSP vanilla extract

3 TBSP Cognac, Dark Rum, Brandy or Bourbon

Directions:

Combine milk and cream in saucepan with half the sugar over medium high heat. Place egg yolks in medium size mixing bowl. Bring milk mixture to boil. Add other half of sugar to egg yolks and temper boiling milk/cream mixture into egg yolks. Place milk/egg mixture back into sauce pot over medium heat. Stir with rubber spatula until reaches 175 degrees or until it gets somewhat thick but not boiling. Strain and place over ice bath. Add vanilla extract. Cool and add desired liquor.

Store in refrigerator for several days.