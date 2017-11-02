Arizona father charged with murder in baby son's death

A Williams man is facing a charge of second-degree murder after his 8-month-old baby boy died of “multiple injuries, including severe head trauma,” according to a Department of Child Safety report.

According to DCS, Zane Deysie “was found unresponsive at home” on Sept. 14. He died the next day,

His father, David Deysie Jr. was arrested on Sept. 26, nearly two weeks later.

While DCS was not providing services to Zane’s family and there was no suspicion of abuse at the time of his death, there was a history.

According to the DCS summary report on Zane’s death, “a report was received alleging neglect to Zane by his mother” on Jan. 25, 2017.

“The allegations were unsubstantiated,” the report reads. “The family was provided with information on services available in the community and the case was closed.”

This was the second time allegations had been made against Zane’s mother. On July 27, 2014, years before Zane was born, “a report was received alleging neglect to two siblings by their mother,” according to the DCS report. “The allegations were unsubstantiated. The family declined services and the case was closed.”

As a result of Zane’s death, his sibling was placed with a relative and a dependency petition was filed.

“A dependency is an assertion by the state or a third party that a parent is unfit or unable to care for their child or children,” explains the Maricopa County website.

Zane also has half-siblings. They “were assessed as safe with the other parent,” according to DCS.

“This case was reviewed by the [multidisciplinary team (MDT) established last fiscal year] in order to identify any systemic factors, both internal and external to the Department that may have had an impact,” the DCS summary report states.

That report should be released by December.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.