75-year-old man killed crossing the street in Phoenix

An elderly man was killed crossing the street Thursday morning after he was struck by a car.

It happened in the area of Seventh Street and Broadway just before 7 a.m.

The pedestrian, a 75-year-old male, was not in a crosswalk when he was hit. He died at the scene.

The driver of the northbound car, a 65-year-old man, did stop at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Seventh Street was briefly closed in both directions.

Detectives are investigating what happened.

