Thursday, November 2, 2017

Chef Eugenia-Floating Island --Showstopper Retro Dessert

visit www.essencebakery.com. Recipes will be in our recipe file.

Desert Botanical Garden- Dia De Los Muertos

To learn more, Call 480 941.1225 or Visit the Admissions Box Office | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tour De Coops- Tour De Coops and Keeping Chickens in the City

For more information, visit yourfarmfoods.com or call 480-309-7150

Nuvell Clinics Medspa- FEMI (new)

Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics.

Stacey Rassas- Fall Pumpkin Decor

For more craft ideas, visit www.seventhandlark.com or call 602-529-2007.

The Joint Chiropractic

For more information, visit www.TheJoint.com

Parents Magazine Tip

Visit www.parents.com for more helpful tips.

Yelp – Poke Restaurants

For more information, visit www.Yelp.com, or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YelpPhoenix, Instagram: @YelpPhoenix, Twitter: @YelpPhx.

St Apkar Armenian Festival

For more information, visit www.SaintApkar.com

Core Sleep Solutions

For any other information, visit www.coresleepsolutions.com or call (602) 866-1429.

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.