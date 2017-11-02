41 sex crimes fugitives arrested in Arizona for 'Operation Safe Treat'

The U.S. Marshals Service says it arrested 41 fugitives of sex or child abuse crimes during the month of October in its annual month-long sting called 'Operation Safe Treat'.

The operation is a collaboration of federal, local and state law enforcement agencies that target fugitive sex offenders and child predators with outstanding warrants and those wanted for crimes against children.

The operation lasts throughout the whole month of October and its aim is to keep children safe for the holiday season. According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, 41 arrests were made and 45 warrants were cleared.

"The state of Arizona has approximately 15,000 registered sex offenders residing in our communities," said David Gonzales, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona.

Of the 41 arrests, they included 11 for failure to register as a sex offender, eight for sex offenses, 13 for child molestation and five for child neglect/abuse, the press release said.

“The U.S. Marshals Service works every day in identifying and arresting those who violate sexual exploitation, notification, and reporting requirements. Our annual 'Operation Safe Treat' program, coordinated with our local law enforcement partners, gives us another opportunity to focus on predators who pose a risk to public safety," Gonzales said.

The operation also works to make sure sex offenders are actually living where they are registered.

Law enforcement worked with local probation officers to ensure that registered sex offenders were complying with their probation and did not participate in any Halloween activities.

