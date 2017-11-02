Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Chef Christopher Collins

To learn more about Twisted Grove Parlor and Bar, visit www.twistedgrove.com

Intellifilm

Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.

CC911 & All Saints’ Episcopal Church-PACC911 & All Saints’ Episcopal Church Adopt-A-Thon

For more information, visit http://pacc911.org/adoption-events

National Laser Medspa- CoolSculpting at National Laser Medspa

www.nlimedspa.com or call 480-290-7333



Parents Magazine

Visit www.parents.com for more helpful tips.

Aquila Dental

www.aquiladental.com 480-462-7166

Jordan Dafnis- Healthy Tips For On The Go

For more information Find Jordan on Instagram or Twitter Via @jdafnis

Burger Passion Food Truck

For more information, visit http://www.burgerpassionaz.com

Udder Delights Food Truck

For more information, visit http://lifechangingicecream.com/

Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.



