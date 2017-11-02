Woman killed while jogging after car drives onto sidewalk in Ahwatukee

One woman was killed early Thursday morning after a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk in Ahwatukee, police say.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, witnesses told officers that a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk near south Lakewood Parkway and East Amberwood Drive at about 4:30 a.m.

The victim was jogging and was struck by the vehicle. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and displayed signs of impairment.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Officers determined that they driver was impaired and she was arrested for manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.