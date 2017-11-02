Woman suspected of hitting, killing Ahwatukee jogger arrested

A female jogger was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Ahwatukee.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, witnesses told officers that a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk near south Lakewood Parkway and East Amberwood Drive at about 4:30 a.m.

Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Martha Hilts.

Neighbor Kennedy Shepard woke up to cries for help from a witness.

"I heard two large crashes and I just heard a man scream 'Oh my god, oh my god, she's dead, she's dead, somebody help, call 911,'" said Shepard.

Hilts later died at the hospital.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Shannon Scott, stayed at the scene of the crash. Investigators believe she was impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol.

The two women lived just a mile apart from one another. The deadly crash happened in the middle of their shared neighborhood.

"I'm very [shaken] up. I mean it is horrible, absolutely horrific that this could happen," said Shepard.

Scott was arrested for manslaughter. She remains in custody at the Fourth Ave. jail. Her bond has been set for $25,000.

