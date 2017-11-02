Thursday, November 2

Gila River Job Fair

Gila River Hotels & Casinos in Partnership with Spectra Food Services will host a job fair, today, November 2 at

Vee Quiva Hotel & Casino from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

They plan to fill more than100 positions:

Attendants

Landscape groundskeepers

Players club representatives

Room attendants

Security officers

Bartenders

Bar backs

Beverage servers

Chefs

Cooks

Cashiers

Hosts/hostess

Restaurant servers

Stewards

Dish machine operators

Additional positions available

Interested candidates can apply and be interviewed on the spot during the job fair. All applicants must be 18 years or older, have a government issued I.D., pass a physical and drug test, and can lift more than 50 pounds.

For more information, please contact (800) 946-4452 and ask for Spectra Human Resources. Click on the link for available positions: http://jobs.wingilariverit.com/ftpjobs/Ovations%20Jobs.pdf

Vee Quiva Hotel & Casino, Event Center

15091 South Komatke Lane

Laveen Village, AZ 85339

Desert Botanical Garden butterfly exhibit returns and Dia de los Muertos

Fall Butterfly Exhibit

Sept. 30 Nov. 19 | 9:30 a.m. 5 p.m.

The exhibit invites visitors to take a closer look at the insects that care for and protect our desert environment. From pollinators to predators, insects have amazing powers and play a variety of roles in the desert. Become a plant protector to support and help protect beneficial insects and pollinators.

Nov. 4-5 | 10 a.m. 5 p.m. | La Procesion each day 5-6 p.m.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos at this two-day festival filled with music, dance and storytelling that explore the beauty and meaning of this special holiday. Children will love the crafts and face painting and the whole family will enjoy the entertainment and browsing the Mercado filled with art, jewelry and other wares.

For more information: www.dbg.org

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85008

(480) 941-1225

Email: contact@dbg.org

Open Daily 8 A.M. - 8 P.M.

7 A.M. for members Wed. & Sun.

Day of the Dead celebration at Barrio Queen

A new Barrio Queen opens its doors in Phoenix. We take a tour of the new Desert Ridge restaurant while talking about the history of Day of the Dead.

For more information: www.barrioqueen.com

Barrio Queen Locations:

Desert Ridge Marketplace:

21001 N Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050

Ph: 480-466-7445

Scottsdale:

7114 E. Stetson Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Ph: 480-656-4197

Gilbert:

388 N. Gilbert Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Ph: 480-634-5025

Authentic French cuisine is no further than Scottsdale

You don't have to travel far to experience a taste of France. We meet renowned Chef Jean-Christophe Gros of Voila French Bistro in Scottsdale. He adds a modern approach to his traditional French cuisine, which he learned while cooking, for over 30 years, in some of the most famous restaurants in France. Here you'll find flavorful dishes and "normal size portions." And if you think French cuisine is too expensive, think again. Sunday, Nov 5th for just $65 you can enjoy a 3-course wine pairing dinner and taste all that France has to offer via "la cuisine traditionelle moderne," Voila!

For more information: http://www.voilafrenchbistro.com/

Voila French Bistro

10135 East Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ, 85258

(480) 614-5600

MLB players are "Driving out Domestic Violence"

MLB players from all over the country (who aren't playing in the World Series) are converging this weekend in Scottsdale. They'll be raising money for Chrysalis, an organization that assists victims of domestic violence.

Chrysalis has been servicing the needs of women, children and men throughout the Valley, who are trying to break the cycle of violence and abuse. The number of lives affected by Chrysalis has grown four-fold since its inception, with more than 1,300 individuals now being helped each year through the efforts of Chrysalis staff and volunteers.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1887541518234296/

For ticket information visit: www.noabuse.org

Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM MST

Scottsdale Hangar One

15220 N 78th Way, Scottsdale, Arizona 85260

Tara at the Movies: Thor Ragnarok

The much anticipated "Thor" movie comes out this weekend. And, there's more family drama with Chris Hemsworth and his on-screen brother Loki find out they have an older sister they never knew about, Hela, or the Goddess of Death, played by Oscar winner Cate Blanchett.

For more information on the movie, "Thor," visit: http://marvel.com/thor

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy

Using things, you already have in your kitchen to help your garden.

This is all stuff I utilize in my garden, vinegar is one.

vinegar is one of the best fertilizers you can use.

About a cup per gallon every time you're watering those house plants.

it'll give you a little chill resistance at the same time.

Molasses is another one. It increases the amount of microbial activity in the soil.

Here's another one, hydrogen peroxide. Really easy to use, about a quarter to half a cup per gallon of water, and just spray it around the garden to get rid of a lot of those different types of diseases you see throughout the garden.

last but not least let's talk about getting rid of those insects.

The three B's of gardening in the fall

Let's talk about botanicals, biologicals, and beneficials, those are the 3 b's, but this is what we do in our organic type gardening.

First let's talk about our beneficials.

These are all different types of organisms to get rid of those bad types of insects.

Let's talk about our biologicals.

it gets rid of those caterpillars in the garden that leaves holes in the leaves.

the last but not least is our botanicals.

These are the flowers we put throughout the garden which keep the beneficial insects throughout the garden.

So, remember when you're growing organically, remember the three b's, the botanicals, the beneficials and the biologicals and you're on your way toward a nice organic garden through the fall and winter.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Gypsy Soul playing 20th anniversary tour

The duo has received numerous international and US songwriting awards and appearances on TV shows and feature films including: Providence, Roswell, Felicity, 90210 among others. They've opened for the Doobie Brothers and Edie Brickell as well as have been featured in compilations with artists: Keb Mo, Shawn Colvin and Aimee Mann. See them at the Musical Instrument Museum Saturday, November 4th.

For ticket information: www.mim.org/events/gypsy-soul/.

For more information on Gypsy Soul visit:

Website: www.gypsysoul.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/gypsysoulmusic

YouTube: www.youtube.com/gypsysoulmusic

Musical Instrument Museum

4725 E. Mayo Blvd. - Phoenix, AZ 85050

Phone: (480) 478-6000

Chandler Service Club

Chandler Service Club (CSC), an all-volunteer women's organization, supports the needs of Chandler children and families by feeding, clothing, educating and mentoring those in need. CSC works in partnership with Arizona Brainfood, Chandler Compadres, and Bashas Grocery Stores to feed more than 600 children each week in the Chandler Unified School District through their Weekenders Program. The program works directly with each school to identify the children most in need to provide light-weight bags of nutritious, kid-friendly food each Friday for weekend full of healthy eating.

For more information: http://chandlerserviceclub.org/

Danica Patrick Documentary

Danica Patrick has commanded attention with her achievements in professional motorsports, making herself a household name by going against the current and succeeding in a male-dominated world. Now, at 35, this transcendent sports star stands on the cusp of something even bigger than she ever might have imagined growing up as a girl racing go-cart for her dad.

In "Danica," the racing superstar reveals herself like never before: as a competitor eagerly preparing for her next race; a woman confidently considering when she wants to start a family; and a budding mogul carefully thinking about her next steps. Directed by award-winning journalist and pioneer in sports broadcasting Hannah Storm (Brainstormin Productions), this documentary will take a rare, candid look at an icon, capturing never-before-seen moments on and off the track with Danica Patrick and those closest to her.

"Danica “is produced by EPIX in conjunction with Brainstormin Productions. The film is edited by Tim Mullen and written by Aaron Cohen. Jackie Decker, Jill Burkhart and Valerie Bishop Pearson are producers; Carmen Belmont serves as line producer and Dom Savio is the director of photography. Danica is executive produced by Hannah Storm, Ross Bernard and Jocelyn Diaz.

For more information: https://www.epix.com/movie/danica

