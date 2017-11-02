Docs: Surprise driver impaired by marijuana during fatal June crash

On June 12, 19-year-old Bethzy Chavez Delacruz was driving westbound on Indian School Road near 113th Avenue when she lost control and was struck by an eastbound vehicle in a T-bone type collision. (Source: MCSO)

A Surprise woman faces manslaughter charges after blood tests showed she was impaired by marijuana during a fatal June crash in Avondale, according to documents.

On June 12, 19-year-old Bethzy Chavez Delacruz was driving westbound on Indian School Road near 113th Avenue when she lost control and was struck by an eastbound vehicle in a T-bone type collision.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman may have been driving impaired in fatal Avondale car crash]

Delacruz, along with her passenger 22-year-old Daniel Catalan and the other driver were transported to local hospitals with various injuries. Catalan was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, deputies could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from Delacruz's vehicle. They also located a glass pipe inside the center cup holder, documents said.

When investigators interviewed Delacruz, she admitted to smoking marijuana two days prior to the accident. However, she then changer her story and stated she could not recall the last time she smoked marijuana.

Delacruz could not provide any information on why or how the collision occurred. She later told detectives that a wire was sticking out of her tire and they were headed to get it fixed, inferring that this may have been a factor in the accident, documents said.

[PDF: Original police report on Bethzy Delacruz]

Investigators obtained a search warrant and ran Delacruz's blood for analysis. Her blood tested positive for active THC.

Delacruz was taken into custody and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $2,500.

