Police: Suspect in Phoenix double stabbing now in custody

Previous mugshot of Ulrick Woody, 30 wanted for two counts of attempted second-degree murder. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Previous mugshot of Ulrick Woody, 30 wanted for two counts of attempted second-degree murder. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Phoenix police have arrested the suspect in a double stabbing from late October. The incident occurred on Oct. 26 at a home near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police say the two victims in the double stabbing were the ex-wife and ex-mother-in-law of the suspect.

[READ MORE: Phoenix PD: Man stabs ex-girlfriend and her mother after argument]

According to Phoenix police, the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Ulrick Woody.

Police say the victim's sister was in the home at the time, visiting her sister and mother. Court documents state that she told officers that Woody came to the apartment and stabbed his ex-wife multiple times.

Neighbors also told police they observed Woody following his ex-mother-in-law to the parking lot where he stabbed her several times as she tried to flee. She was found in the parking lot with multiple wounds and the blades of three knives still stuck in her face and head.

The ex-wife fled to a neighbor's apartment after being stabbed where witnesses told police that Woody forced his way into the apartment and stabbed her several more times. Neighbors say Woody then fled the scene.

Documents state that both victims survived their injuries.

Woody has an extensive criminal history stemming back to at least 2015 when he was arrested after he was found passed out on a sidewalk with his 4-year-old stepdaughter sleeping next to him by a busy road.

[RELATED: PD: Intoxicated man, stepdaughter found lying near busy road]

Documents state that Woody was arrested about a year ago for a domestic violence incident between he and his ex-wife.

Court documents also state that Woody was on release for another felony charge. Whether the previous domestic violence arrest and the previous felony charge are related is unknown at this time.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.