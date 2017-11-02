Random act of kindness goes long way

It's easy to say that we live in turbulent times, but sometimes we see people who show us a better side, a better world.

On Monday afternoon, Tony Sohl, who is mostly blind, was dropped off in an unfamiliar area in Tempe near the ASU campus. He asked people passing by for help to find his way to the right connecting bus to get him home.

"A lot of people were on bikes. They had headphones on, they're talking on their phones and just not even paying attention," Sohl said.

Sohl felt alone but along comes an ASU student, Roman Littleman. He was walking back to his car after finishing up classes and noticed Sohl looked lost.

"I always walk by the stadium to my car every day and he was just wandering by himself," Littleman said.

The two got to talking and instead of trying to point Sohl in the right direction he offered him a ride home.

"Maybe it was meant to be. Maybe God put him there for a purpose," Sohl said.

Complete strangers were now talking, and more importantly, it was a simple of act of kindness. We can really learn a lot from both of these men.

"Sometimes you have to stop and see where you're at in life," Littleman said. "Are you a kind person? Are you a mean person?"

The act of kindness has exploded online with people praising this little event to show there is good in this world.

