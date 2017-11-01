Banner Class of 2017 goes into Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

The Class of 2017 at the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Some of the biggest names in Arizona sports were all in the same room to celebrate the induction of the Class of 2017 to the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.

Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, former Arizona Coyotes Captain Shane Doan, sports journalist Paola Boivin, Arizona State National Champion wrestler Anthony Robles and Suns Ring of Honor member and GCU Coach Dan Majerle were inducted at the Scottsdale Plaza and Resort.

"It means a lot to my dad and us" said Cardinals President Michael Bidwill who accepted the award on behalf of his father.

"He didn't like getting in front of the cameras. He always thought the players and the coaches needed the limelight. He didn't think anybody wanted to hear from him, not just with the team but his community work."

To be eligible, an individual must be either an Arizona native, immediately recognized as an Arizonan or have made at least two contributions to the athletics community in Arizona.

"I've been here over 30 years," said Dan Majerle. "I have a love affair with Phoenix and the state of Arizona. To get inducted in the Hall of Fame is really surreal.

The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1947.

