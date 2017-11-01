City of Phoenix to open temporary library to replace Burton Barr during construction

Seeing the need for another alternative, Phoenix City Council unanimously approved opening a new temporary library Wednesday afternoon. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The flood damage at Burton Barr Library is going to take at least another seven months to clean up. Now, the Phoenix City Council has approved a temporary alternative.

In July, monsoon storms caused Burton Barr library's failing fire suppression system to give out, flooding the building and causing millions of dollars in damage.

It's been closed ever since, forcing thousands of patrons like Beth Ellison and her boys to share the City's other smaller libraries instead.

She brought them to the "Century" library to look for books after school let out.

Her youngest son, Joseph, found his. But seventh-grader Michael left empty-handed.

"'Animal Farm' was [taken] and I think that's because the other library was closed and other people came here and they took the books," said Michael.

Seeing the need for another alternative, Phoenix City Council unanimously approved opening a new temporary library Wednesday afternoon.

The "pop-up" library will go in the basement of an empty department store at the Park Central Mall.

It'll open in late December, and serve patrons until the flagship library reopens next year. It will have computers, books, homework help and workforce assistance just like at Burton Barr.

"That would be a good idea. That'll be helpful," said Ellison. "And maybe they'd have more selections like Burton."

Rent for those nine months will costs $675,000. The City says insurance from the damages to Burton Barr will pay for all of it.

