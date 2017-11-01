PD: Phoenix man faces child abuse charge for spanking boy 46 times

Police said a Phoenix man spanked his 2-year-old son dozens of times and is now facing legal trouble for it.

According to court documents, it all started on Oct. 11 when Joshua Junior Rodriguez got into a fight with the mother of his son. When she was packing a bag trying to leave, he grabbed it from her and took the black duffel bag strap. He was then seen striking their son over his diapered bottom and lower back with the strap.

The mother tried to intervene but Rodriguez took the boy into the bedroom, tossed him on the floor, removed his diaper and struck his bare buttocks and thighs with his hand, police said. He did that 23 times, documents said.

Rodriguez then threw him on the bed and spanked him another 23 times, police said.

The toddler suffered bruising and some scratches.

Police said Rodriguez tried to hide the swelling by placing a package of frozen hot dogs on his behind.

The suspect wouldn't let the boy's mother leave initially and 911 was called only after the woman told him she wouldn't call the police.

After being arrested, Rodriguez admitted to spanking the boy because he was upset he damaged some of his things.

However, during his initial court appearance, an emotional Rodriguez said, "This is all false allegations just because I don't want to be with somebody."

Rodriguez faces one count of child abuse, a class five felony.

