Obamacare enrollment opens

Open enrollment for Obamacare started Wednesday amid confusion that some fear could keep people from signing up. 

Jodi Leggitt with Planned Parenthood Arizona said Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and statements from President Donald Trump have given people the wrong impression. 

"Some of our folks believe that the ACA has been repealed," Leggitt said. 

There are over 800,000 Arizonans who get their insurance through the ACA and they now face a much shorter time frame to sign up. 

This year, the registration period was cut in half from 90 days to 45 days, meaning Americans face a Dec. 15 deadline. 

With the White House cutting the ACA's advertising budget by 90 percent, Allen Gersvig with the Arizona Association of Community Health Community Health Centers worries people will not get the message. 

"The fact it was open into January the last few years means some people would wait until after Christmas or after they filed their taxes in January to think about enrolling. Well, those options won't be there now," he said.
 
Health experts in the state also want to get the word out that premiums in Arizona have not changed much despite triple digit increases last year in some cases.

