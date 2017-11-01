BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix RacewayPosted: Updated:
BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway
It’s officially November, Valley temperatures are under 90 degrees, and that means NASCAR mania will soon sweep through Arizona.More >
Drought worsens with dry October
We finished up the month of October without any rain. That follows a completely dry September in the Valley, too, and a less-than-impressive monsoon. So what does this mean for our drought?More >
Yes, there are wineries in Arizona!
Blazing hot summers in Arizona might not conjure up the idea of wineries, but our great state actually has three unique wine growing regions.More >
Snowbowl opens soon
The big day is Nov. 10 when Snowbowl plans to open up, the earliest it has ever happened at the resort, thanks to their amazing snowmaking machines that are strategically placed on a few runs.More >
The truth about chemtrails
Chemtrails, as explained by various conspiracy theories, do not exist. However, contrails may be changing our weather and climate.More >
Historic Halloween weather
Halloween is just three days away, and while here in Phoenix we don’t have to worry about the weather ruining our Trick-or-Treating, in other parts of the country, they do.More >
It's fall and mice want inside your home!
It's that time of the year! Cooler weather, earlier nights...and MICE! Ya, gross, I know. But rodents aren't big fans of those cool fall nights and are looking for a warm place to stay. And your home has everything they want. Warmth, shelter and of course food.More >
New dust storm warning system announced
Every monsoon season, we get multiple dust storms that can make it tough to breathe and unsafe on the roads.More >
My favorite TV weathercasters
There are a lot of great weathercasters around the country and here's a few of them.More >
BIG KITTY: AZ mountain lion spotted on security cam
Unless it’s Garfield, an 80 pound cat is probably not something you’d want to find wandering across your property. But when you live in Arizona, it happens. Last week, Tony Bonifasi posted a video to our AZ Family Facebook page of a mountain lion caught on a security camera Saturday, October 14, just outside of Flagstaff.More >
The Rain in Spain
Traveling the world has been a goal of mine since I was a little girl.
So in my 20s, I started my international adventures in Italy and every few years I pick a new place to go.More >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Who's coaching your kids?
We warn our children about strangers, but are we doing enough as parents to protect them? We found one of the biggest youth sports leagues in Arizona isn't running background checks. 3TV looks at who is coaching your kids -- Tuesday at 9 p.m.More >
'Rosie the Riveters' of Sun City honored at Patriots Ball in Scottsdale
A group of women from Sun City was honored at tonight's "Patriot's Ball," hosted by the Southwest Veterans Foundation. The women were original "Rosie the Riveters," dropping everything to help out in whatever way they could during World War II.More >
Phoenix-area charities in need of help for the holidays
"Thanksgiving is three weeks away. Our shelves are bare. We are definitely down from where we were this time last year," said Jerry Brown of St. Mary’s Food Bank.More >
5th annual Touch a Truck event for the Junior League of Phoenix
The fifth annual 'Touch-a-Truck' event for the Junior League of Phoenix was held today at the Aviano Community Park near Desert Ridge in North Phoenix.More >
