Lawyer accuses 14-year-old suspect of murdering woman with her own handgun

A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a 54-year-old woman in northeastern Arizona is facing additional charges according to new court documents.

Also new on Wednesday, 3TV/CBS 5 learned the victim’s family lawyer is accusing the suspect of shooting and killing TerriLynne Collins with her own handgun.

Collins died at her Concho retirement home on Oct. 3. Concho is a rural community in northeastern Arizona in Apache County near Show Low.

The murder suspect is 14-year-old Joshua Cade Richardson, who appeared in Apache County Superior Court located in St. Johns Wednesday.

The updated indictment added four more felony charges including two counts of aggravated assault, one count of attempt to commit armed robbery and one count of attempt to commit theft of means of transportation.

According to the Department of Public Safety, his original charges were first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Ernest Collins Jr. is the victim’s husband. He says he was on the phone with his wife moments before the alleged attack.

Michael Urbano is Collins Jr.’s friend and lawyer.

Urbano flew Collins in his private plane to St. Johns Wednesday for Richardson’s court date. It’s the first time Collins has seen his wife’s accused killer in person.

Too emotional to talk to media, Collins had Urbano speak for him.

“It was pretty bad. It was very emotional, especially when we saw the defendant come in the courtroom,” said Urbano. “He (Collins) was just sitting there shaking and understandably, it’s been very traumatic for him and his family.”

As for the suspect, “I was surprised at how young and small he looked,” explained Urbano.

Urbano stressed the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

According to DPS, Richardson is still in custody.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2018.

