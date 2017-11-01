Officers catch woman smuggling marijuana at border

A 49-year-old Phoenix woman was arrested after investigators said she tried to smuggle nearly 180 pounds of marijuana into the U.S. at the Arizona-Mexico border.

She was driving through Arizona’s Port of Lukeville when Customs and Border Protection officers selected her Dodge van for further inspection.

Narcotics-detection dogs alerted the officers to the back of the van where the officers found 10 packages of marijuana worth more than $89,000.

The officers seized the drugs and the van and arrested the woman for narcotics smuggling.

