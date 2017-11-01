ACE Comic Con is bringing Spiderman, Captain America and Stan Lee to Glendale

Chris Evans, Stan Lee and Tom Holland on a banner announcing the guest appearance of Stan Lee to ACE Comic Con. (Source: Facebook/Ace Comic Con)

A new comic convention is coming to Glendale, and it just booked the godfather of comic books: Stan Lee.

ACE Comic Con has been booking huge names as guests for the event at the Gila River Arena, such as Tom Holland (Spiderman: Homecoming) and Chris Evans (Captain America).

The con is also bringing other huge names known for Marvel roles in the cinematic and television universe: Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon), Hayley Atwell (Agent Peggy Carter), as well as Laura Harrier and Jacob Batalon, both played friends of Peter Parker in Spiderman: Homecoming.

ACE is also offering a few collections exhibitors, which specialize in comic book preservation and memorabilia rating. The other 90 exhibitors offer art collections and services for the pop culture connoisseurs.

General admission is $55 for 1-day Saturday and Sunday admission and $45 for Monday admission. Tickets for all three days’ costs $95. The best part is that kids under 10 years old get into the convention free with an adult. You can buy tickets on their website at www.aceuniverse.com.

The comic convention is offering VIP admissions which give attendees autographs and photo-ops with the special guests. Photo-ops are only available in the VIP packages, and the cost for one 3-day VIP package is $125.

ACE Comic Con takes place in Glendale’s Gila River Arena, from January 13-15.

