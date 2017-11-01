Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doorsPosted: Updated:
Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
13-year-old boy helps save two toddlers in El Mirage
"I saw a car sitting right here and the parents were sleeping and I saw a baby jumping around crying," said Daniel Witt.More >
Bed bugs found in benches at Sky Harbor Airport
Bed bugs have been found in several benches at Sky Harbor Airport. According to the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, three padded benches located in the pre-security area in Terminal 4 were removed overnight due to bed bugs.More >
Kidnapping victim escapes trunk, dangerous suspect sought
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >
Family: Bullying led to 11-year-old's suicide
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >
Parents rally to support Queen Creek HS students after another death
The small rally, mostly parents from all over the Valley, was in response to the recent deaths of four students.More >
PD: Phoenix man faces child abuse charge for spanking boy 46 times
Police said a Phoenix man spanked his 2-year-old son dozens of times and is now facing legal trouble for it.More >
Warrant: Couple forced child to brush teeth with cat feces as punishment
Investigators say a San Antonio-area couple punished their three young children by forcing one to eat and brush her teeth with cat feces, shocking the same child with a dog's training collar and beating them all...More >
Sheriff Penzone on food: 'Don't commit crimes and come to jail'
Sheriff Paul Penzone is speaking out about a hunger strike in the jails. Some inmates in Maricopa County Sheriff's Office jails and their advocates went on a three-day hunger strike Tuesday in order to get better food behind bars.More >
WATCH: Astros' Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend after World Series win
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.More >
Cops: Man attacks wife with hatchet, then kills self with chainsaw
A 70-year-old Virginia man attacked his wife with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw, police said.More >
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October
3 On Your Side was able to help a lot of viewers in the month of October.More >
Beware of apps that pay
"I've earned almost $4,000 in the last few years,” Nicole Luboff boasted. That’s not bad, considering she earned it all just by clicking on surveys or shopping on one of her favorite Apps.More >
More men are grocery shopping
"In regards to my wife and I, who's the better grocery shopper? I am, without question." Trey Burley jokes, but says it makes sense that he does the grocery shopping for his busy family of four.More >
Tempe homeowner says she's 'floored' over contractor
Caitlin Haffner says she has big plans for her Tempe home and those plans started when she hired a company to remove some of her flooring.More >
Update: Gilbert dad receives refund from airline
There's an update on a Gilbert dad who was looking for a $1,000 refund from an airline.More >
Comparing Halloween candy prices
How much will you spend on Halloween this year? For the answer, we sent our 3 On Your Side crew out to do a little comparison shopping and have a little fun.More >
Are you a "yo-yo" debtor?
Are you a "Yo-Yo" Debtor ?More >
Phoenix family says venue kept their quinceanera security deposit
Phoenix family says they paid $1,000 to a venue for an upcoming Quincenera, but the place abruptly closed down and kept their money.More >
Update: MoneyGram theft victim gets refund
In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we told you how a viewer is indeed a "theft victim" but she says no one really cared to listen or investigate, until she got a hold of 3 on your side.More >
Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
PD: Phoenix man faces child abuse charge for spanking boy 46 times
Police said a Phoenix man spanked his 2-year-old son dozens of times and is now facing legal trouble for it.More >
Friday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Arizona cabin owners being forced out
The National Forest Service is telling some Arizona cabin owners to get out. CBS 5 investigates the change that has these people on the verge of losing everything -- Friday at 10 p.m. on CBS 5.More >
VIDEO: DPS drags car off freeway after crash
A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety didn't wait for a tow truck to get this car off the freeway after a crash. It happened on Thursday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Camelback Road.More >
13-year-old boy helps save two toddlers in El Mirage
A teenage boy said he saw two toddlers in distress and their parents passed out in a Jeep. (Tuesday, October 31, 2017)More >
Valley residents ban together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
A group of Phoenix area women have banded together against an unlicensed contractor after they said he took their money and disappeared. (Wednesday, November 1, 2017)More >
Parents rally to support Queen Creek HS students after another death
The small rally outside Queen Creek High School, mostly parents from all over the Valley, was in response to the recent deaths of four students. Cameron Riddle was there. Full story @ https://goo.gl/vmuTRC. (Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017)More >
Random act of kindness goes long way
It's easy to say that we live in turbulent times, but sometimes we see people who show us a better side, a better world. On Monday afternoon, Tony Sohl who is mostly blind, is dropped off in an unfamiliar area in Tempe near the ASU campus. He asked people passing by for help to find his way to the right connecting bus to get him home. (November 1, 2017)More >
Sheriff speaks out on inmates' hunger strike; defends jail food
Sheriff Paul Penzone is speaking out about a hunger strike underway in his jails.More >
Bed bugs spotted at Sky Harbor's Terminal 4
Bed bugs were discovered in the cushioned benches at Sky Harbor and now the airport is doing what it can to get rid of them. (Wednesday, November 1, 2017)More >