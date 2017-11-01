Border patrol officers arrest 4 people, seize nearly $840K in drugs

Border patrol officers arrested four people for trying to smuggle almost $840,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana through the Port of Nogales in separate attempts, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The first attempt occurred Friday morning when a 23-year-old woman from Eloy was referred for a secondary inspection of her SUV. She was traveling back into the U.S. through the Dennis DeConcini crossing. During the inspection, a CBP canine alerted officers to about 133 pounds of marijuana hidden throughout the vehicle, worth more than $66,000.

The next two arrests were later that afternoon when a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old female passenger, both from Mexico, were referred for a secondary inspection of their SUV. A canine led to the discovery of more than 120 pounds of meth, valued at more than $360,000.

The fourth arrest occurred Sunday morning when a 42-year-old Mexican woman tried to enter the U.S. with more than 36 pounds of cocaine, worth about $413,000, in the quarter panel of her car.

Officers arrested all four of the people on narcotics smuggling and seized both the drugs, and the vehicles. All four people were turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

